For the first time in the history of the World Cups, the Germans are out of the tournament in the group round in two consecutive editions. Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2, Japan’s victory over Spain left them with no chance to continue. The Central Americans were also left out, despite being ahead for a few minutes.

Historic coup at Al Bayt Stadium! As in Russia 2018, Germany falls out of the World Cup in the group stage. After beating Costa Rica 4-2, the fate of the Teutons was sealed by Japan’s comeback against Spain at Al Rayyan. The classic entertainer of the contest withdraws from Qatar rounding off the biggest negative record of his World Cup tour.

During the first half, Germany came out to impose the conditions on Costa Rica and make them feel the difference in category. So it was that, in less than ten minutes, Thomas Müller had an opportunity that went outside.

At 9, the opening of the scoreboard arrived. Serge Gnabry hit a cross from David Raum and scored 1-0 against an opponent who had taken refuge in his area who tried to reduce his space, but was not solid.

However, beyond having territorial superiority and possession of the ball, during the initial stage the Germans could not generate as many goal situations. Jamal Musiala’s explosive starts ended up crashing into the wall of rivals and the spaces to define were non-existent.

About the closure there was a notice of what would happen next. At minute 41, a cross ball found Keysher Füller after errors by Antonio Rüdiger and Raum, but Manuel Neuer blocked the ‘tico’ shot.

Germany struggled in the last two days, but paid dearly for the setback against Japan. ©Matthew Childs/Reuters

In the plugin, Germany was immersed in its confusion and subdued by Costa Rica. At minute 58, while the news of the goals from Japan arrived, Neuer had a weak reaction to a header from Bryan Oviedo and it was Yeltsin Tejeda who took advantage of the rebound to make it 1-1.

The German reaction was furious and in two minutes they had three unbeatable situations to retake the lead. At 60, Musiala cut outside the area and hit the post with a shot; the next time, Müller entered the goal zone, defined, but was blocked by a defender, who sent it to the corner. From that corner kick, Rüdiger anticipated and his shot hit the post.

After Musiala hit the post again, at minute 69, the surprise of the day happened. Another rude error by Neuer resulted in Juan Pablo Vargas pushing the ball almost without intention and making it 2-1 for the Latin Americans. With that combination, Spain and Germany were being left out.

Costa Rica competed in a difficult group, they had two minutes where they were qualifying for the round of 16, but left last. © Molly Darlington / Reuters

However, the excitement was short-lived. Three minutes later, Germany combined with the entered Niclas Füllkrug and Kai Havertz, who made it 2-2.

Already towards the end, another goal from Havertz and one from Füllkrug increased the advantage of Hansi Flick’s team, but to no avail. With the confirmation of Japan 2-1 Spain, Germany was left out of the World Cup in the first phase, as in Russia 2018.

While Costa Rica recovered from the categorical defeat of Spain in the debut and fought until the end, but it was not enough for them to advance either.

Day of milestones for equality in football

Regardless of the sports results, this Thursday, December 1, a place in the history of the World Cups had already been secured. For the first time in soccer’s top event, a shortlist of women refereed a men’s game.

The French Stéphanie Frappart was in charge of imparting justice between Costa Rica and Germany, accompanied by the Brazilian Neuza Back and the Mexican Karen Díaz.

The Brazilian Neuza Back, the French Stéphanie Frappart and the Mexican Karen Díaz, those in charge of making history. © Annegret Hilse / Reuters

In general lines they did not have misplaced errors, they made a promising performance and a sober development management. Frappart, Back and Diaz carved their names into the World Cup books.