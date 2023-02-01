Bloomberg: German authorities plan to allocate 17 billion euros to strengthen the missile defense system

The German authorities are planning to allocate up to 17 billion euros to strengthen their own missile defense system (ABM). The agency reports Bloomberg.

According to sources of the publication, the German authorities are negotiating with several manufacturers of military products on the creation of a multilayer anti-missile shield.

Thus, the leadership of Germany can conclude a contract with the German company Diehl Defense GmbH for the purchase of the IRIS-T air defense system, which will cost the government 2-3 billion euros. In addition, the acquisition of the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system in the amount of four billion euros, as well as the American anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) Patriot worth 10 billion euros, is being considered.

In December, it was reported that Germany allocated 10 billion euros (more than 638 billion rubles) for the purchase of 35 American F-35A Lightning II fighters. Deliveries will be made between 2026 and 2029. Funds for this will be allocated from a special fund for strengthening the Armed Forces of Germany. In addition to aircraft, Germany will also receive air-to-ground missiles.