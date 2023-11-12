Bloomberg: Germany will transfer F-35, Arrow missile defense system and Chinook helicopters to Ukraine

German authorities intend to double aid to Ukraine in 2024. It is noted that it will amount to eight billion euros (about 8.6 billion dollars), reports Bloomberg agency.

“The ruling coalition (of the German Chancellor – approx. “Tapes.ru”) Olaf Scholz agreed to double German military aid to Ukraine in 2024 to eight billion euros,” the publication’s sources said.

According to them, next week the Bundestag budget committee plans to approve the allocation of additional funds for Kyiv. It is clarified that Berlin is going to purchase F-35 fighter jets, the Arrow missile defense system, and Chinook helicopters for Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the EU foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, said that, most likely, US assistance to Ukraine will be reduced in the near future. According to him, the EU must be ready to politically compensate for this fact.