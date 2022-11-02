Energy price support measures in Germany announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to mitigate the impact of inflation will enter into force in early 2023, according to a roadmap presented by the government on Wednesday.

Capping gas and electricity prices is the main part of the controversial 200-billion-euro measures to support the economy and purchasing power that Berlin announced at the end of September.

The procedure for gas will be applied as of “January 1” for large companies and on “March 1” for families and small and medium-sized companies, according to the final project published by the German government.

Retroactive support for February bills is also planned.

The government will subsidize 80 percent of the family’s consumption, with the consumer paying the rest of the gas price at the market price. The roof is expected to run until April 2024.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was hit hard by the continent’s energy crisis, after Russia drastically reduced the supply of gas on which the country was particularly dependent.

Until these measures are implemented, the government will undertake to pay household gas bills in December in full.

“Emergency aid is coming!” Schulz said in a tweet. Other parts of the energy support package will be approved at a later time by the government or parliament.

The industrial sector, the engine of the German economy, has been demanding financial help for months, warning that many companies will be forced to abandon their activities or declare bankruptcy.