Citizens of Germany who are fully immunized against the coronavirus after having received the necessary doses of vaccine will begin to regain their freedoms in the coming weeks. “Whoever is vaccinated can go shopping or go to the hairdresser without having to take a test”, affirmed the federal minister of Health, Jens Spahn, in declarations to the Sunday Bild am Sonntag, where he also stressed that, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), those who have done a complete vaccination “will no longer have to undergo quarantines.”

Responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in Germany, the RKI highlights in a report sent to Spahn’s office that “according to current knowledge, the risk of transmission of the virus by people who are fully vaccinated is, at the latest, 15 days after the second dose, lower than in asymptomatic people who test negative for antigens. ‘ A report that the governments of the 16 German federal states requested and have already received.

«Who is completely vaccinated may be treated in the future as someone who has tested negative »added the minister, who thus referred to the current restriction on conducting a rapid coronavirus test and requesting an appointment to visit non-essential shops in Germany. If the measures in force succeed in halting and breaking the current wave of the pandemic in this country, the report prepared by the RKI on those vaccinated will be taken into account in the next talks between the federal government and German regional executives.

Spahn’s announcement has come as a surprise to the fact that recently the same minister had spoken out against privileges for the vaccinated. “Many wait in solidarity for some to be vaccinated in the first place. And those who have not yet been vaccinated, in turn, hope that the vaccinated will also show solidarity with patients. No one should demand privileges until everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated, “said the Christian Democrat politician last December.

Despite everything, the initiative to gradually return their freedoms to fully vaccinated people has had a positive echo. The Social Democratic deputy and epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach expressed his support for Spahn’s proposal, since ‘it has been shown that those vaccinated are very rarely contagious and are probably incapable of transmitting the virus to others ». The SPD expert stressed that freedoms can only be returned to those who have completed their vaccination. “In the event that the scientific data is confirmed, those vaccinated must be able to regain all their rights,” said Dietmar Bartsch, head of the Left’s parliamentary group.

The news “is a nice Easter gift”, declared the secretary of organization in the ‘Bundestag’ of the Liberal Party (FDP), Marco Buschmann, who stressed that “if it is shown that a person no longer threatens himself or herself or for the rest, the State no longer has the right to limit their freedoms. Criticism against Spahn’s announcement came from the ultra-nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD), whose parliamentary leader, Alice Waidel, said granting greater freedoms to those vaccinated involves “stigmatizing those who have not yet been vaccinated or refuse to do so” and commented that Spahn’s announcement is an imposition of vaccination.