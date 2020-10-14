Recovery from the abrupt collapse of the German economy as a result of the coronavirus epidemic loses momentum, but it could be revived in the spring to reach pre-crisis levels by the end of 2021. That is the conclusion reached by the five main institutes of economic studies in Germany in their autumn survey for the federal government, in which they predict a contraction of GDP Germanic for 2020 of 5.4% compared to the previous year. A more negative forecast than the one presented in spring, when they expected that the decline in the strongest economy in the European Union would not exceed 4.2%. It must be said that between one figure and another many economists predicted an even greater contraction. The DIW institutes in Berlin, Ifo in Munich, IWH in Halle, RWI in Essen and IfW in Kiel, however, announce a significant recovery and an increase in German GDP to 4.7% for 2021. A forecast that is also lower than expected. from last spring’s report in which they spoke of an increase of 5.8%.

The more pessimistic view of the experts from the five institutes compared to their expert opinion last April is due to the fact that the future process of recovery of the national economy will be weaker and slower. “A good part of the setback registered in spring has already been recovered, but the rest of the recovery process faces a difficult path to return to normality”said Stefan Kooths, head of the business department at the Institute for World Economic Studies in Kiel. The recovery is partly hampered by those business sectors that rely heavily on social contacts, such as gastronomy and tourism, event organizers or air traffic.

“It is part of the German economy that will continue to suffer for a long time under the coronavirus pandemic and will not be incorporated into the recovery process until measures to prevent infections are withdrawn, something we do not expect before the next summer semester,” Klooths said in virtual press conference, in which he stressed that there are also many companies that have suspended their investments pending the development of the situation. Despite everything, experts advising the Berlin government noted that the German economy has performed better than expected in recent months. At the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many economists predicted a contraction of German GDP of 9% to 10% and since then the recovery process has gone better than expected.

Decisive for the growing improvement of the German economy continue to be exports, pointed out the five prestigious institutes, whose report highlights that short-term programs and aid packages approved urgently by the German government and parliament have contributed to the income of the economies relatives were relatively stable at the most critical moments of the epidemic. The consequence of this will be, however, that This year’s national budgets will close with a record deficit of € 183 billion, remember the experts in their analysis. They also comment that the labor market is also under pressure from the spread of the disease.

Despite the massive application of ERTEs, the report of the five institutes highlights that until the middle of the year some 820,000 jobs were lost in Germany and estimates that the unemployment rate will increase this year to 5.9%, while in 2021 it will drop slightly to 5.5%. The greatest risk to the prognosis of government advisers lies in the uncertain development of the pandemic. They start from the assumption that preventive measures to avoid an increase in infections will be gradually withdrawn until in summer they do not appreciably affect the country’s economic activity. Another factor of insecurity is the extent of business insolvencies that are expected to increase significantly starting this fall.

In view of the analysis of the five institutes, the Federal Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz, has warned against any recklessness in the fight against the pandemic, since otherwise “the recovery will be ruined.” If everyone does their part to keep infections under control, Germany “will weather the crisis comparatively well,” said Scholz. For his part, the Minister of Economy, Peter Altmaier, announced an extension of the bridging aid for companies in the gastronomic, tourism and leisure sector until mid-2021, six months more than initially planned.