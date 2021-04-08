The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, has announced that his government will hold bilateral talks with Russia to study how many doses of Sputnik V could arrive and when in case the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its definitive endorsement to the aforementioned vaccine against covid-19.

Spahn has affirmed in declarations to the station WDR that he already transferred Berlin’s willingness to go one step further with Moscow in the extraordinary meeting of EU Health Ministers on Wednesday, convened in full debate on the possible secondary effects derived from the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

Germany does not propose to act outside the EU in the case of Sputnik V – as countries such as Hungary or Slovakia have done – but it does consider it necessary to start testing Russia to see the doses that could arrive at a given moment .

Spahn, however, has acknowledged that for Sputnik V to really give a significant boost to the vaccination campaign within the EU, the drug would have to arrive in a matter of a few months, since it assumes that, with more time to spare, ahead, there will also be more vaccines available and a higher production rate.

The minister has urged the Russian authorities to provide all the necessary data to the EMA so that this agency can assess whether the vaccine is safe and effective and if it also opens the door to its introduction – and therefore purchase – within of the community block.

Spahn communicated the will of the Government of Angela Merkel on the same day that the head of the Government of the State of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, an ally of the Chancellor, announced a pre-contract by which this region reserved 2.5 million doses in case of that there was some kind of global agreement with Russia.