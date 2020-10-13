Germany will maintain restrictions to combat the coronavirus epidemic, including the mandatory use of masks and the order to maintain a minimum physical distance between people, for a long period of time, also from the moment in which there is an effective vaccine against the disease. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for combating the Sars-Cov-2 virus in this country, in a strategic document published today. The Berlin-based virological institute assumes that several new vaccines will begin next year that will help suppress the pandemic, but warns that their inoculation will be restricted at first to risk groups due to the long process of production and distribution. Of the same. For this reason, he considers that it will be necessary to maintain “certain modifications in coexistence” such as keeping physical distance, respecting hygiene rules, wearing a mask, airing closed spaces and moving free time activities outside.

Among the goals that the RKI now raises in its new strategic document is a priority minimize the spread and health consequences of the epidemic as much as possible and avoid where possible it influences economic and social life. “In the coming weeks and months, when it comes to living with Covid-19, we need temporally and spatially limited measures, adapted to the specific level of risk,” Lothar Wieler, president of the institute, said at a press conference. A saturation of the health system, long-term consequences due to the disease and the death of those infected must be avoided at all costs, the document highlights. The RKI emphasizes when dealing with travel and the spatial movement of people that “high mobility, professional or private travel, poses a greater risk”, although this risk does not depend so much on the place that is visited as on the behavior of each person in an area with a high rate of infections.

The Robert Koch Institute advises risk groups to be vaccinated urgently against the common flu and pneumococci. “In order to control the pandemic in the coming months, vaccines against other respiratory tract diseases play an essential role, especially in cold months,” says the RKI, since with this measure the protection of people is increased and unload the sanitary system. Meanwhile, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the first face-to-face conference in seven months with the prime ministers of the 16 federal states on Wednesday to coordinate measures in the fight against the coronavirus. The head of the German government considers that, given the growing number of infections and the worsening situation in the country, a direct and open debate is necessary between those responsible for the different Germanic executives, according to the federal minister for the Chancellery, Helge Braun.

On the other hand, Spiegel Online reveals today that German diplomats or military who fall ill with coronavirus abroad are repatriated in ambulance planes at a very high cost to the taxpayer. The weekly reports the existence of a provision of the federal foreign ministry by which members of the diplomatic corps “patients with Covid-19 will be repatriated on a special plane from those places where they cannot undergo adequate treatment.” He adds that since the beginning of the epidemic six sick diplomats assigned to countries in Asia and Africa have returned to Germany in special planes. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed in this regard that it has not closed any of its legations abroad so far, not even those that are in high-risk areas of contagion and highlighted that the returnees “are transported in a special plane for medical evacuation , since the infected cannot travel in commercial airplanes ».

Depending on the place where those affected are collected, each repatriation flight has a minimum cost of 50,000 euros and a maximum that exceeds 100,000 euros. The Ministry of Defense also has emergency plans to repatriate military personnel infected with the coronavirus at their destinations abroad and has already made several flights in individual cases or in small groups of infected with their own planes. Military sources indicated that so far about 10 such flights have been organized both with large aircraft such as Airbus A400M transport aircraft and with small medicalized reactors. So far, soldiers who were stationed in Mali, Afghanistan, Iraq and Lithuania have been repatriated.