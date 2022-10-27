The German government agreed this Wednesday, October 26, on a legal framework for the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults, as announced by the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach. With this initiative, the European country hopes to guarantee “the protection of health and curb organized crime and the illegal market.” But the reform will first have to be approved by the European Commission.

The broad lines of his bill are intended to put the production and trade of cannabis under “public control” and authorize the purchase and possession of “a maximum quantity of 20 to 30 grams” for personal consumption, according to the statements. of the minister during a press conference this Wednesday.

Cannabis Legalisierung ist notwendig, wenn wir unsere nicht erfolgreiche Bekämpfung von Drogenkriminalität beenden wollen. Das Gesetz wird auch den Konsum insbesondere bei jungen Menschen reduzieren. Bessere Gesundheit und weniger Konsum sind das Ziel https://t.co/FRjbN2yCKz — Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) October 26, 2022



The text of the law provides for a “control of the cannabis supply chain” with the aim of “guaranteeing the protection of health and curbing organized crime and the illegal market” and organizes “the production, delivery and trade of recreational cannabis in a state-controlled licensing framework”.

Better protection of children and young people

However, use by those under the age of 18 is still strictly prohibited.

The Government justified this reform, which would make Germany one of the most liberal countries in Europe due to the desire to “obtain better protection for children and young people”, considering that the policies carried out up to now in this area did not have been “effective”.

“Legalization could take place in 2024,” specified the Social Democratic minister. But everything will depend on the review of the decision of the European Commission.







“We are in a phase in which we are examining whether the general lines that we have outlined in this document are compatible with international and European law,” he stressed.

If the European Commission does not give its authorization, the document will not become law, the official added.

The legalization of cannabis is a reform promised by the coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals of the FDP after its formation a year ago.

with AFP