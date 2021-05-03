The German government has decided to ease quarantine for citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This was announced on Monday, May 3, by the spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert.

“The German government has handed over the draft decree to the representatives of the Bundestag and the federal states. If it is approved there, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat can take a decision on it this week, ”he said.

According to the publication Bild, citizens who have been vaccinated and who have undergone COVID-19 will have the opportunity to hold personal meetings, visit establishments and shops, and not remain in quarantine upon returning from foreign countries where there is an increased risk of infection.

Subject to the approval of the project by the deputies, it will begin to operate as early as the coming weekend.

On April 21, the German Bundestag approved amendments to the law on protection against infectious diseases, according to which there will be uniform measures to combat the pandemic across the country, including a curfew, transferring students to distance learning and tightening store rules. The measures will take effect if within a week more than 100 cases are detected for every 100 thousand of the population.

However, citizens took to the streets who opposed the tightening of anti-corruption measures. So, on April 21 in Berlin, more than 150 people were detained.

On April 16, the head of the German Ministry of Health Jens Spahn said that the pace of the vaccination campaign against coronavirus infection in Germany is growing. According to the head of the department, in the summer, the country plans to abandon the allocation of priority groups and may switch to mass immunization of the population.