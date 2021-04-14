Germany opts for the French solution in the AstraZeneca crisis and inoculate a different brand to people under 60 years of age who received the first dose of the compound from the University of Oxford, as also agreed last week by the French Government. The heads of Health of the German Executive and the Landers agreed to opt for the controversial prophylaxis ‘cocktail’, after last week the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that it has indications that there are links between the inoculation of prophylaxis AstraZeneca and among the more than two hundred thrombi detected in the European Union, mainly among women under 55 years of age.

In Germany there are about 2.2 million people who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca and who are now waiting to be inoculated with one of the other two formulas that are available in the EU, Pfizer and Moderna.

In Spain 2.1 million people are in the same situation, particularly essential professionals such as active police, teachers or firefighters and those under 60, who are now vetoed from the British formula.

The experts of the Vaccine Report of the Public Health Commission have been meeting since last week to decide what to do in Spain with people who have already received the first dose but who have not reached the age of 60, since this prophylaxis has been reserved since last week for people between 60 and 69.

The options are four. The first is the French and now German way of mixing brands, which within the presentation itself has strong detractors because there is hardly any clinical analysis on the effects of this ‘cocktail’. The second is to stop taking the second dose and trust that people will develop the 70% immunity that AstraZeneca picks up in its single-dose trials. The third is to administer the second dose with AstraZeneca. And the fourth is only to inoculate the second dose with AstraZeneca to people under 60 years of age who voluntarily and expressly request it.

And in full debate about the second dose of AstraZeneca, Denmark, the first European country to warn about thrombi and very critical of the Oxford vaccine for weeks, announced this Wednesday that it will stop using this compound forever to immunize its population .