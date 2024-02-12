Scholz said Germany will start spending more than two percent of GDP on defense

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke about the republic's intention to fulfill the NATO target of spending two percent of GDP on defense. According to him, this year Berlin will increase financial spending to the corresponding figure for the first time and does not plan to reduce it in the future, reports TASS.

“Germany will spend two percent of its GDP on NATO purposes this year and will do so all the time,” the head of state said.

He emphasized that the German Armed Forces are currently ready to fulfill orders for decades to come, which will allow the country to make the greatest contribution to defense in Europe.

