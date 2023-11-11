Germany will increase military assistance to Ukraine in 2024 from €4 billion to €8 billion. The newspaper reported this on November 11 Bild.

A source in the German Defense Ministry said that the government has agreed to allocate additional funds. Next week, this decision will be officially approved by the Budget Committee of the Bundestag.

The initial amount of €4 billion has already been almost completely reserved for arms supplies to Ukraine. Of this, only €120 million remained unspent on new military aid packages.

Also, the German Ministry of Defense will have €2 billion, which the department will be able to spend on long-term defense contracts.

The day before, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would increase defense spending in 2024, bringing it to 2% of GDP. According to him, for these purposes, a fund to support the armed forces with a volume of €100 billion was formed in 2022. Thanks to it, by 2024, Germany will reach the NATO goal of spending 2% of GDP on defense for the first time in 30 years.

On October 22, Bild reported that the draft German budget for 2024 includes €4 billion for assistance to Ukraine, of which €3.1 billion will be allocated for already promised measures, €770 million is reserved for assistance through the German Foreign Ministry, and for new military supplies remain €120 million. At the same time, the German Ministry of Defense expects that Kiev’s needs in 2024 will cost €5.22 billion.

Earlier, on October 19, Scholz promised Ukraine an aid package for the upcoming winter season, as well as new supplies of weapons, including “everything that is needed for air defense.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling.