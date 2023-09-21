Schulz explained that the conference will be held on June 11, 2024 in Berlin.

London hosted the last conference devoted to raising funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war with Russia, when leaders and representatives of more than 60 countries and financial institutions met last June.

The conference aims to help Ukraine revive its economy again, enabling it to rebuild its infrastructure over the longer term.

Schulz met with the Ukrainian president for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Their discussions, according to what the German Chancellor reported, focused on the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Schulz stressed Germany’s continued support for Kiev.

In a statement published by the Ukrainian president on the Telegram platform, Zelensky said that he and Shulz “discussed the situation on the front and the priorities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in terms of needs.”

He continued, “Special attention was given to preparing for the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held in Germany.”