Germany will discuss with NATO and EU partners the results of the survey of Alexei Navalny. how it says in a government statement, the parties will work out a common response and action.

Possible joint sanctions may be taken due to the fact that German doctors found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. The statement indicates that in the afternoon, German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation with the ministers of finance, foreign and internal affairs, justice and defense. It is noted that they agreed on further steps on this issue.

“The fact that Alexei Navalny was the victim of a chemical nerve agent attack in Russia is striking,” the document says. It is indicated that the German government in connection with the incident will contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

As stated earlier in the German government, military toxicologists found that the oppositionist’s body contains traces of a substance from the Novichok group. The Russian ambassador to Germany has already been summoned to the FRG Foreign Ministry.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that they were waiting for an official response to the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office to Germany regarding Navalny.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane had to land in Omsk. He was placed in the toxic intensive care unit of the city hospital. He fell into a natural coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, the oppositionist was taken to the Charite clinic in Berlin.

