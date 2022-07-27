Milton Keynes (UK) (AFP) – Germany qualified for its ninth final at a Women’s European Championship by beating France 2-1 in their semi-final in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, set to face hosts England in the final on Sunday.

Captain Alexandra Popp (minutes 40 and 76) signed both goals for Germany, first with a left-footed shot into the area and then with a header, in both cases assisted by Svenja Huth.

France had tied provisionally at 45, with a goal against goalkeeper Merle Frohms after a shot hit the post by Kadidiatou Diani.

The Germans are the great dominators of the historical winners of the Women’s European Championship, with eight titles in the twelve previous editions played. Whenever the ‘Frauen-Nationalmannschaft’ reached the last match in this tournament they ended up lifting the trophy, a tradition they hope to uphold at Wembley on Sunday.

“I feel pure pride for what we have achieved and for these players, from number 1 to 23. We have worked very hard and we are a very united group, supporting each other on the field. Our victory is totally deserved”, celebrated the Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

The English qualified on Tuesday by beating Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final in Sheffield. The local team has an impressive average of four goals per game.

Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf vies with France forward Kadidiatou Diani during a UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final match at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on July 27, 2022. FRANK FIFE AFP

The final will be a repeat of the 2009 European Championship. Then Germany were champions with a 6-2 win over England.

Germany has won every game it has played so far in the European Championship.

In their first phase group they beat Denmark (4-0), Spain (2-0) and Finland (3-0), before beating Austria (2-0) in the quarterfinals. The goal received this Wednesday was the first in this edition, but despite this, they were able to win and seal the ticket to the final.

Alexandra Popp, chosen as the best player of the match, reaches England’s Beth Mead in the scoring table, both with six goals. They have equaled the number of goals scored in the same edition of the tournament, that of the German Inka Grings in 2009, so they will opt to beat them in the final.

France, again at the gates of the final

France, for its part, fails again in its attempt to reach the first major final for its women’s football. He lost in the semifinals, as happened in the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 Olympics.

Since the Olympic event ten years ago in London, the Blues they had chained five major competitions falling in the quarterfinals.

France midfielder Charlotte Bilbault reacts at the end of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final football match against Germany at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes on 27 July 2022 FRANK FIFE AFP

“Today we fought, despite everything. In the first half it was difficult because Germany was stronger, but I think we reacted well in the second half. We lacked a small dose of success in front of their goal,” lamented the France coach, Corinne Diacre, speaking to Canal+ television in her country.

“We wanted to go to Wembley (to the final). We didn’t make it tonight and we can say that our rival was stronger today, although we fought very well. I’m proud of my players,” she added.