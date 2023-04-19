Installation of an air-to-water heat pump system in a new development in Marl, Germany, on April 4. Martin Meissner (AP)

Germany has just started its particular war against the ubiquitous gas boilers, the method with which almost half of its 84 million inhabitants heat their homes. The war in Ukraine has reinvigorated the push to limit the use of fossil fuels in a country that until just over a year ago relied blindly on the arrival of cheap Russian gas. The Council of Ministers approved this Wednesday a bill that prohibits the installation of new gas, diesel and coal heating systems from 2024.

The imminence of its entry into force and the fear of the cost that it may entail for the most vulnerable households has generated great controversy in Germany. The concern spreads among the owners because the heat pump systems are much more expensive and the subsidies announced by the Minister of Economy and Climate, the green Robert Habeck, have not yet materialized.

With this law, which proposes that 65% of newly installed heating systems work next year based on renewable energy, Germany is ahead of the intentions of the European Union. Berlin goes well beyond the regulations that are being processed in Brussels and that for now contemplate that the end of heating powered by fossil fuels arrives in 2035.

A recent survey from the consultancy CO2online shows that uncertainty reigns among owners. A few months after the entry into force of the law, which will now have to be debated in the Bundestag, the Germans do not know what options they have and how they will be able to afford them. The installation of the new systems will be mandatory in both new and old buildings. “Concern is spreading,” sums up the director of the consultancy, Tania Loitz.

The coalition of social democrats, greens and liberals that governs in Germany agreed last month to give free rein to the proposal of environmentalists, who in return gave in to the liberals on issues such as the construction of new sections of highways. The green sector of the Executive strongly promotes the German plan to achieve climate neutrality in 2045 (five years before the EU plans).

For this, the construction sector is key. Last year it accounted for 15% of greenhouse gas emissions, around 112 million tons. Heating German homes accounts for more than 40% of all annual gas consumption in the country.

Financing is yet to be defined, but the media assure that the State is willing to pay up to 50% of the installation of green heating to families that need it. 30% will be the base, but there will be a kind of extra climate bonus, 20%, to encourage those who replace their boiler early. For example, to owners of coal, oil or gas heaters that are over 30 years old but do not yet need replacement because they still work well.

Although the bulk of the budget will go to low-income people, the Ministry of Economy and Climate has also provided lines of low-interest loans regardless of family income, Habeck announced Wednesday. It is not clear how much the effort will end up costing the treasury, but it is estimated at several billion euros each year.

“Manageable sum”

The money will come from the climate and transformation fund with which Germany facilitates investments to decarbonize its economy, that is, it does not affect the budget. This was one of the conditions that the leader of the Liberals and Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, had put in order to give in to the claim of the Greens. The final sum is “manageable”, Habeck said, although Social Democrat leader Lars Klingbeil had previously acknowledged: “We are going to spend an enormous amount of money promoting heating replacement.”

Germans have greeted the change with skepticism. 78% said they were against it, according to a Forsa survey this Wednesday for ntv and RTL television. 62% believe that the heating bill will increase after the switch to renewable energy.

The Government has provided some exceptions, such as for low-income owners over 80 years of age and gas heating that is prepared to run on hydrogen in the future, and contemplates fines of up to 5,000 euros for those who break the law.

Gas, oil and coal-fired boilers will be completely banned by 2045, in time to meet Germany’s goal of a completely carbon-neutral economy. Now, more than 80% of the country’s heating demand is met by fossil fuels.

