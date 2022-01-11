The federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, the green Robert Habeck, announced on Tuesday a radical and immediate shift in national policy in Germany to massively reduce polluting emissions and modernize the country’s economy, while calling it a “task gigantic ”, but also of“ great opportunity ”, the massive expansion of alternative energies. “We are starting with an appreciable delay,” Habeck said at a press conference when presenting the objectives of his super-ministry for the next few years a few weeks after the new coalition of social democrats, environmentalists and liberals came to power. The also Federal Vice Chancellor spoke of “tripling” efforts, measures and initiatives if Germany aspires to meet its climate goals by 2030.

Habeck announced that by the end of April his ministry will have launched a first package of economic-climatic measures and in summer the second with the objective that the production of energy in Germany until the end of the decade reaches 80% renewable and that the The country reaches climate neutrality in 2045. Both packages, which will be effective from 2023, will massively promote wind and solar energy, as well as the development of hydrogen technologies. “This is a great political task” that offers a “great political opportunity,” the minister said at his first individual press conference since taking office. The president of Los Verdes pointed out that it will be necessary to renew the industry and thin the bureaucracy and planning processes to advance the climate goals.

The German super minister stressed that, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 it was possible to meet the climate objective of reducing national emissions by 40%, but that in 2021 this effect was reversed and led to an increase in emissions. emissions of 4 percent. Also in 2022 and 2023 Germany will be unable to meet its climate goals, acknowledged Habeck, who urged to be “faster and more efficient” in the fight against climate change and the promotion of renewable energy. “While annual average emissions have been reduced by about 15 million tonnes in recent decades, by 2030 we must cut them from 36 to 41 million tonnes per year,” Habeck stressed.