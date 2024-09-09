He Government of Germany announced on Monday the temporary introduction of controls at all land borders of the German country with the aim of “reduce irregular migration and improve internal security” starting next September 16th.

The Ministry of the Interior The German government announced that it has notified the European Commission (EC) today of its intention to introduce temporary controls at the borders with France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark over the next six months, which will be added to those already existing in the border areas with Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic and Poland.

“We are strengthening our internal security and maintaining our tough approach against illegal immigration,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said at a press conference in Berlin announcing the new controls.

The Social Democrat minister stressed that this measure includes the possibility of turning away migrants at the border who are caught with false documents or who do not have visas allowing them to enter Germany.

Since October 2023, when temporary border controls with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland were introduced, 30,000 people trying to enter illegally from those countries have already been turned away, he said.

Faeser clarified that at the moment the German police can only turn away individuals at the border who do not submit an asylum application.

However, he said his ministry had been studying how to carry out “mass rejections” in the future and had found a legally sound formula that he would present on Tuesday at a meeting with the opposition and regional governments.

The reasons for taking this measure

Since a suspected jihadist killed three people in a knife attack last month in western Germanymigration is once again one of the issues at the top of the political agenda in Germany.

The Interior Ministry then presented a package of measures to tighten gun rights, reduce benefits to asylum seekers already registered in other countries and facilitate the deportation of violent criminals, which was approved in C on Monday.Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, the Christian Democratic opposition has offered the coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals a state pact on migration, on the condition that asylum seekers will also be turned away at German borders in future.

In the regional elections of the federal states of Saxony and Thuringia Since September 1, the extreme right Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party that has made tougher immigration policy a pillar of its political programme, came in first and second respectively, with a third of the votes.

The vote is also expected to be strong in the state of Brandenburg, where the vote will take place on 22 September. Temporary border controls with Austria will be in place until 1 November and at the borders with Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Poland until 15 December, although the Interior Ministry has indicated that these measures will have to be extended to bring them into line with other borders.