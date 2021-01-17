In Germany, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has a new figurehead: Armin Laschet was elected president of the party on Saturday 16 January. The 59-year-old politician seems to be on the same wavelength as one of his predecessors (2000-2018), Chancellor Angela Merkel. “There is ideological continuity, they follow fairly close political lines,” recognizes Elisa Goudin, specialist in contemporary Germany and guest on the Franceinfo 23h set on Saturday evening. “On the other hand, Angela Merkel was a woman, East German, Protestant, divorced and without children, while he is a father, West German and practicing Catholic. From this point of view, the composite portrait is not the same.”

It is likely that Armin Laschet will lead the CDU on the occasion of the next federal elections, scheduled for September 26, 2021. The German population does not however necessarily imagine him in a position to don the costume of chancellor. “He is a very popular person, who appears to be quite jovial but, paradoxically, the polls show that few Germans see him as a future chancellor, decrypts the specialist. He does not yet have that build. Yet he rules North Rhine-Westphalia, which is both the largest and the most populous of the German Länder. “