In Germany, happiness is learned in the classroom. For the past ten years, a compulsory course on this subject has been given one hour a week in hundreds of establishments, with practical exercises. In a Berlin college, students are asked to list their strengths and then stick their qualities on balloons in order to make them the highest possible towers.

Jana-Kirstin Schreiber, the happiness teacher, completed a one-year training course. “Everyone needs to know what they are and what they can do. This exercise helps to generate positive feelings in the students”, she explains. The teacher continues: “If they only name two strengths, the tower won’t be very high or very stable. So that makes them think about themselves and look for qualities that they weren’t aware of.” Being positive, knowing how to set goals, bouncing back from failure are all qualities developed through this course. According to a study, students come out more focused and less stressed.