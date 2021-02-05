On Friday, the German government expressed its welcome to US President Joe Biden’s decision to keep US military bases on its soil.

German government spokesman Stefan Seibert said during a press conference that this decision, which Biden announced yesterday in his first foreign policy speech, “will serve the interests of both parties.”

Germany also welcomed the suspension of the plan to reduce the number of US forces in Germany.

He added, “We have always been convinced that the American forces stationed here in Germany serve security in Europe and across the Atlantic.”

The forty-sixth president of the United States confirmed, yesterday evening, Thursday, that he would freeze the partial withdrawal of American forces from Germany. This freeze will remain in effect at least until the completion of a “comprehensive re-evaluation of the status” of US forces deployed abroad, which will be assigned to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Trump announced in June that he wanted to reduce the number of American soldiers stationed in Germany to a maximum of 25,000.

At the time, the decision sparked criticism from the American political class as well as in Europe.

American forces have been stationed in Germany since the end of World War II, and their number has decreased from 200,000 in 1990 to 34,500 now.

Of the 34,500 military personnel in Germany, Trump wanted to return 6,400 to the United States and redeploy 5,600 to other NATO countries, notably Italy and Belgium.

It was supposed to move the headquarters of the US military command in Europe from Stuttgart, Germany, to Mons, Belgium.