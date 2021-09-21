Germany will allow the entry of Brazilians into the country only with the Covid-19 exam. With the new rules, Brazilians who go to the country will no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

It is necessary, according to Uol, to present proof of having been fully vaccinated (with two doses or a single dose) for at least 14 days with an immunizing agent recognized in the country or, in its absence, proof of recent infection by covid-19 or exam negative.

+ Portugal recognizes vaccination certificates issued by Brazil

Border control authorities, or the German Federal Police, will require the Covid Digital EU Certificate or a similar proof of vaccination (such as ConnectSUS) digital or paper in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish.

Tourists who have already tested positive for Covid-19 may be considered fully vaccinated with just one dose of immunizer, but must also present an old positive PCR test as proof that they had the disease.

Unvaccinated individuals, in turn, must have a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of disembarkation or an antigen test performed within the last 48 hours.

