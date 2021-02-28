Germany is enjoying the early spring. But we have to say goodbye to the weather surprise soon. Because winter comes into its own again and reports back.

Munich – Yes, is it really still winter? Rather, the late February days feel like a touch of spring. Early spring, so to speak. The weather looks promising for many who do not necessarily like the cold, especially in Corona times. Because it is known that this makes it easier for the virus to spread – because we are more indoors.

But if you want to stow your winter jacket and boots in the basement or storage room, you are on the wrong track. Because in the coming days the temperatures will be even more wintry. “In the first week of March it goes down a bit, in the second week of March it is much clearer, probably already below the climatological average,” explains Jan Schenk from Weather Channel. The meteorologist predicts that March 2021 will be “colder than average”. Incidentally, this is 3.6 degrees.

Weather in Germany: There is already a slight frost in the first week of March

You can get frosty again right away. But there is still some time to reach for a warming blanket and a hot drink in the evening. In the first week of March there will be a slight frost, but the maximum values ​​should be ten to 15 degrees. So far, only the tendency can be predicted for the days after. Thus, slightly below average temperatures as well as real cold air are possible.

The cold will very likely come from the east – there are currently double-digit minus degrees. With us, however, the temperatures will no longer drop to the level of the first half of February. A decent burst of cold is loud Weather Channel but always in there. “We will face another winter situation. We can be pretty sure that it will happen again, ”predicts Schenk. This cold could last until the end of March.

For Munich about says Accuweather from March 10 to 23, temperatures in the single-digit range are ahead. The lows can sometimes even drop below freezing point. With a few exceptions, daily precipitation can be expected from March 7th. The sun will hardly be able to prevail during this time.

Weather in Germany: In March, snow or sleet are possible down to the lowest levels

Bernd Madlener from wetter.com sees even new snow or sleet coming down to low altitudes nationwide, overall it will be cooler and more changeable. According to the weather expert, the temperatures from March 11th were 55 percent below average.

The predictions are also based on past experience. This is how cold winters go loud Weather Channel very often accompanied by a warming at the end of February before it cools down significantly from mid-March. The record-breaking temperatures these days were triggered by Saharan air that is about to move on.

Is it getting white again in the country? With the winter comeback, more snowfall could follow. © Jörg Carstensen / dpa

Weather in Germany: polar vortex determines the situation – torn apart at the end of January

Another sign of the winter comeback is the polar vortex split at the end of January. This low altitude still determines our weather. According to Schenk, it carried out a countermovement that can be compared to a rubber band. So the polar vortex was, so to speak, torn apart, but is currently stable and in its usual position. The arctic air masses that have broken out from the North Pole are causing unrest.

The winter will come again, but after that there will be a rapid beginning of spring in April. Because the stable phase of the polar vortex strengthens the jet and fills the westerly winds. Thus a stable westerly weather situation will follow. Frost is then only to be expected during the ice saints in mid-May.

It is currently still uncertain how much the temperatures will rise in spring. Here the different weather models are anything but unanimous. Probably only mean values ​​are achieved. But that too can cause spring fever with the zigzag course of temperatures. (mg)

