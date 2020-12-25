White Christmas with a delay: It snows in some regions of Germany over the holidays. The DWD issued official warnings for the Alps and the foreland.

Many people in Germany still hope for a “white Christmas”.

This wish could still come true – a “snow monster” from the USA is approaching the Federal Republic.

In some regions of Germany, flakes still come from the sky over the holidays.

Update from December 25th, 8:59 a.m .: With a slight delay, even more people can join Germany about the Christmas holidays look forward to a white Christmas. Because the Snow line continues to drop. In the middle of Germany there can be up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow from 400 meters, in the foothills of the Alps up to 10 centimeters and in the Upper Allgäu even up to 20 centimeters of snow from the sky. This is reported by the German Weather Service (DWD).

But the cold white also leads to Frost and slipperiness. The DWD therefore has one for southern Germany official warning pronounced. In the Alps and in the direct foreland even warning level 2 is imposed. The snowfall could create up to 30 centimeters of fresh snow above 800 meters, it was widespread smooth.

In addition, hats and scarfs are a must with the upcoming temperatures. If the maximum temperature is between 1 and 6 degrees during the day, it will be frosty by night. It should be cold up to -5 degrees. In the low mountain ranges and at peaks the Temperature drop to -7 to -10 degrees.

Weather in Germany: White Christmas in Germany? Up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow in Bavaria

Update from December 24th, 1:15 p.m .: Can the people in Germany still get over it white Christmas looking forward? In some Regions of Bavaria could actually do it Christmas snow. On Christmas Eve the sky remains overcast and it rains. But until In the evening the snow line drops in the northern low mountain ranges, however, to 500 to 700 meters, in the Alps to 1000 to 1200 meters, as the German Weather Service (DWD) reports. The temperatures are between 7 and 12 degrees. Already on Friday night it cools down to minus 2 degrees.

Then, according to the weather service, it can snow down into the lowlands. In the low mountain ranges, the DWD meteorologists reckon with up to five centimeters of fresh snow, in the Alps with up to ten centimeters. in the Allgäu more than 20 centimeters are also possible. The weather service also warns of slippery roads due to snow or freezing wetness.

At the first christmas day it remains cloudy. At up to 4 degrees can also some snow fall. But loosen it up in the afternoon. It should stay dry on Boxing Day.

“Snow monster” heading for Germany: Cold polar air makes a white Christmas possible

Update from December 23, 4:29 p.m .: The first weeks showed that December on its frosty side, the last week felt rather mild and after in many places Late autumn at. But real winter fans can look forward to the Christmas holidays: “The Snowfall comes to Christmas“Announces Meteorologist Jan Schenk now on. At the beginning of Holy Eve the weather is still quite wet, but “by noon the current changes and polar cold air from the north reaches Germany“, Schenk continues. So be with one Temperature drop to be good ten degrees to be expected.

In the night the rain especially in South of Germany in snow pass over. “If you keep your eyes open on the morning of first holiday opens, you have a good chance of opening white Christmas“, means Gift, “At least in the short term”. Because where there is little snow and the ground is still quite warm, everything melts away quickly. For the Boxing Day reports the meteorologist Snow showers all over Germany, although in some regions it is snowing heavier and thus several centimeters of fresh snow could give.

To the Alps, the Swabian Alb, in the Black Forest, in Ore Mountains and in resin there are most snow. Shortly after Christmas the hair dryer announces itself again, but then the days between the years should be cold and wintry, so loud Weather Channel “a little bit Christmas feeling“Comes up. Many Germans will spend the holidays at home, but those who are on the streets should – also in the north – especially at night with black ice calculate.

Original message from December 22nd:

Munich – Due to the Corona crisis, many people would like to Christmas one thing above all – health. Soon afterwards, however, for many, as a second, immaterial wish, “white Christmas” come. But how likely is it in Germany With Snow on Christmas Eve and the holidays to be able to count?

In many regions of the Federal Republic the Hope for snow currently be clouded. Instead of wintry values lie the Temperatures according to the German weather service on Monday (December 21) between nine degrees in the north near Hamburg and three degrees in the south near Munich. But now he says that it could still be exciting Meteorologist Björn Alexander ahead.

Christmas weather: does it snow on the holidays in Germany? Temperature change in sight

“This year it is Race for snow to the festival as exciting as it hasn’t been for ten years, ”he says ntv. “This year the chances are that we will Snow on Christmas days see, definitely available. ” Precise predictions are currently still difficult. A change in the weather from “early spring” to “wet and cold to wintry“I’m already pretty sure.

To this upcoming “weather roller coaster” addressed, the meteorologist on the Location in the USA. “If you take the current calculations of the mainframe computers to hand, you can see that our Winterbringer low pressure area is already there, ”he explains. Said low pressure area just pull “as Snow monster with thick snowfalls and blizzard-like conditions across the US East Coast and New York ”.

White Christmas in Germany: “Snow monster” should become “Christmas low”

This “Snow monster“Could finally be called”Christmas low“Cold air after Germany bring – and exactly on Christmas Eve. Whether and in which region of the country snow actually falls, however, he can Weather expert but not yet say with certainty. “How which precipitation then hit and where exactly Snow line lies, that’s pretty insecure, “he says ntv.

According to Alexander, if you go to the “European weather model“Lies the Snow line in Germany on Christmas Eve at 250 to 800 meters and sinks for the first time at night Christmas holiday at around 200 to 600 meters. In the south, the border is also higher than in the north of the Federal Republic.

One too further outlook gives the meteorologist with on the way. “In the night of the Boxing Day it goes down again towards 0 meters. That means: In principle, it is everywhere Snowfall possible, ”he explains. (nema, mlu with dpa)

