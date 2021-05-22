Spring seems to be a long time coming this year. Weather experts predict further precipitation until the beginning of June. The heavy rain could lead to flooding.

Munich – Spring in Germany and Central Europe has so far brought anything but summer temperatures and sunshine. It’s way too cool for this time of year. The weather forecasts up to June give no hope for better weather: It should continue to rain. Up to 150 liters of precipitation per square meter are forecast until the beginning of June. Up to the beginning of June there can be up to 10 liters of rain per square meter per day. The high precipitation can lead to flooding locally.

Rain until the beginning of June: risk of flooding

In addition, there is a possible snowmelt. The Alps, the western low mountain range, the Black Forest, the Swabian Alb, Eifel and the Rothaar Mountains are particularly affected by the rain. Even if there is not much snow left, the additional water in the rivers can encourage snowmelt. It is still unclear whether and when there will actually be floods. And how strong it could be cannot be foreseen. But the risk of flooding on the Rhine, Danube and Elbe has already increased. Flooding is accordingly likely on these three river systems.

Rain and cold: the polar jet

The cold and wet weather is favored by the polar jet. This divides Europe into a dry and warm south and a wet and cool north. In the past few weeks, Germany has belonged to the northern half for most of the time.

A polar jet is created when areas of higher air pressure meet areas with lower air pressure. This creates strong high-altitude winds at a height of eight to twelve kilometers, which can reach speeds of 200 km / h to 540 km / h. The polar jet occurs in the middle latitudes, more precisely between 40 ° and 60 ° latitude. It brings low pressure areas and thus also rain with it.

On the weekend of Pentecost, “Marco” meets Germany and brings stormy weather with it. (jsch)

