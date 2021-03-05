The spring-like weather is probably over for the time being. However, two prediction models are now in an uphill battle. One day in the coming week becomes the yardstick.

Munich – The spring-like February weather was a small liberation for many people in Germany plagued by lockdown. Many took advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine for extensive time outdoors. But shortly before the Corona easing in many federal states, Petrus is now weakening. The temperatures are falling – but how cold is it really? Two forecast models are currently in competition.

Weather in Germany is going crazy: Two models are fighting for sovereignty

The weather in 2021 has so far been very varied: The mega-cold was followed by February spring with temperature records. But now a cold front is bringing an end to early spring, like wetter.de reported. The only question is: How cold will it really be in March – and for how long?

The European model and the American model are currently competing for prediction and interpretation. Many Germans should like the US forecast better. It assumes that we can only expect a brief cold snap in the coming week. It would then be colder, especially in the north and east – but only for a few days. The European model, on the other hand, is keeping up with the TV series “Game of Thrones” – the headline of this prediction could be: “Winter is coming”. Accordingly, winter is coming back full again – including snow, permafrost and freezing nights.

Weather in Germany: winter onset from Thursday

At first the temperatures drop only slightly. On Saturday it will be quite sunny in the south and west – a mix of sun and clouds awaits us in the north and east. All of this at temperatures between seven and 13 degrees. Especially in the south there is a cold night on Sunday night with partly frost on the ground. Sunday remains sunny again in the south – there are a little more clouds in the north.

Then comes a real roller coaster ride. Temperatures then rise again on Monday and Tuesday. In the south the thermometer rises again to twelve to 17 degrees when there is plenty of sunshine – in the north, after all, seven to ten degrees are reached, like wetter.de reported. Then on Thursday comes the cold snap. How long this will last remains to be seen. (rjs)

List of rubric lists: © Angelika Warmuth / dpa