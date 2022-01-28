Home page world

From: Martina Lippl

The calm weather is over. A series of storms is announced. Temperatures are on a roller coaster. It stays uncomfortable. The next low is already approaching.

Storm, snow and freezing rain – the weather in Germany will remain turbulent over the weekend.

Hoch Friedrich will calm down the weather in large parts on Friday, but this is only temporary.

An explosive storm situation builds up over the weekend.

Update from January 28, 9:08 am: Lows stir up the weather in Germany. Polar air floods Germany. Snow or slush, on the other hand, are more popular in the south. It remains stormy. Snow drifts are to be expected locally. It is slippery at higher altitudes and in the low mountain ranges. Attention, freezing rain! However, the situation calmed down on Friday. High Friedrich prevails. The sun shines in the north and northeast. The maximum values ​​are 4 to 8 degrees, in the southeast 2 to 5 degrees.

But, in the night to Saturday, the next low is already approaching, the German Weather Service (DWD) is sure of that. A storm from the Atlantic moves towards Scandinavia. A severe storm is threatening in Germany. The southwest to west wind will slowly increase on Saturday. Severe gusts of wind threaten the coasts, warns the DWD. Also in the peaks of the low mountain ranges and the Alps. Hurricane gusts are to be expected on the Brocken. The storm situation will intensify on Sunday night, according to the current DWD forecast (see also the first report from January 27).

DWD snow forecast – snow depths by Friday evening (as of January 28)

up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow 10 to 20 centimeters of fresh snow in the congested areas 10 to 20 centimeters of fresh snow in the congested areas only a little fresh snow

Storm lows approaching: KATWARN triggered – DWD warns urgently

First report from January 27, 2022

Offenbach – Hurricane gusts, stormy winds, plus black ice, rain and snow – the weather is going to be turbulent. A severe storm situation is imminent in Germany. A series of storms starts with storm depression Marie on Thursday. Then two more lows are on the way.

DWD severe weather warning before hurricane gusts – KATWARN triggered

The Scandinavia low Marie is moving across southern Norway across the Baltic Sea today. Heavy gusts of wind (up to 100 km/h) are to be expected on the coasts and in the mountains. Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are also to be expected inland. the The German Weather Service (DWD) also warns of severe weather and triggered KATWARN. For locations over 1,000 meters there is a DWD severe weather warning for hurricane-force gusts:

Hurricane-like gusts with speeds between 100 km/h (28 m/s, 55 knots, Bft 10) and 115 km/h (32 m/s, 63 knots, Bft 11) occur above 1,000 meters, initially from the west and later from the north-west. “

The official severe weather warning of January 27, 2022 is currently valid until 8 p.m. (as of January 27, 10:20 a.m.).

The DWD warns: “WARNING! Note on possible dangers: Trees can be uprooted and roofs damaged, for example. Pay particular attention to falling branches, tiles or objects. Close all windows and doors! Secure items outdoors! In particular, keep your distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage power lines. Try to avoid staying outside!”

DWD weather graphics: Storm depression “Marie” brings heavy gusts of wind to Germany on Thursday and Friday. © DWD graphics

Weather in Germany: the snow line is falling – 20 centimeters of fresh snow in the Alps

With the storm, the temperatures go down again. On Thursday afternoon, according to the DWD weather experts, light snowfall is to be expected at times in the central, but especially in the eastern mountains above 600 to 800 meters and in the southeast, sometimes down to low altitudes. Up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow are possible, a little more in the congested areas of the low mountain range.

In the night to Friday, the snow line drops even further – to 200 to 400 meters. Below that, only slush is to be expected. But beware, this is where it gets slippery. In the northeast, the DWD does not rule out short sleet thunderstorms with gusts of wind.

A lot of snow will fall from the sky in the Alps until Friday evening: up to 10 centimeters of fresh snow and 20 centimeters in traffic jams. Even more in the Chiemgau and Berchtesgaden Alps. The storm calmed down a bit on Friday. It will only remain stormy on the coasts and in the mountains.

Snowstorm on the Brocken. Last year (photo) winter suddenly showed its teeth. © Bernd March/imago

Severe weather forecast for the weekend: storm low brings hurricane gusts up to 130 km / h

And the next storm situation is already announced on Saturday. According to the DWD, the next storm low will probably be called Naida. Fresh to strong westerly winds with squalls hit the North Sea in particular and later the Baltic Sea coast. Hurricane gusts (130 km/h) ! on the peaks of the low mountain ranges are likely, the DWD announced on Thursday. Only in the west and south-west of Germany is it quieter. According to the DWD, there will be fresh snow in the higher mountains and in the Alps on Sunday night, “but probably no significant amounts”. The weather experts expect the wind maximum on Sunday night.

Weather forecast for Sunday

The stormy wind will gradually ease on Sunday. In the north and east, storms and heavy squalls are to be expected on the coasts and on mountain peaks. But on Monday night the wind picks up again. The current forecasts indicate another low, which covers Germany completely. At first it seems uncertain whether a simple storm or even a hurricane could loom. The weather is very dynamic and expected to be wet in many places. There could also be snow in the mountains over 400 meters. (ml)