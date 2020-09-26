The weekend will be uncomfortable in large parts of Germany. The German Weather Service warns with a red alert – and sometimes records snowfall.

The weather in Germany at the weekend is marked by continuous rain and squalls.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warns with a red alert, and a KATWARN warning also applies over the weekend.

In some regions of Germany it is already falling snow.

Update from September 26th, 1:25 p.m.: Of the Snow* is there: On the Feldberg Im Upper Black Forest lay the Snow line according to German Weather Service (DWD) on Saturday at 1000 to 1200 meters. There is a similar picture on the Fichtelberg im Saxon Ore Mountains given.

The thin layer of snow should melt again by Sunday at the latest. On Germany’s highest mountain did it look different: “On the Zugspitze there was about 55 centimeters of fresh snow in the last 24 hours, ”it said on Saturday DWD. This means that on the mountain (2962 meters) there are about 70 centimeters Snow – which should stay there longer, according to the meteorologists.

Across Germany, it will remain mostly overcast on Sundays – with maximum temperatures of 8 to 15 degrees, in the north 19 degrees are possible. It should continue on Monday uncomfortable and partly wet become.

autumn is here! Yesterday, Friday, autumn arrived in Germany with full force. In the Alps it even snowed up to an altitude of 1000 m. You can find out more about what the weather is like at the link below: https://t.co/osQe8VDGIB / V pic.twitter.com/9jWUe6UhoB – DWD (@DWD_presse) September 26, 2020

Update from September 25th, 4.15 p.m .: Hardly has it started, it is already laying autumn Really going without compromise: Rain, strong wind and low temperatures, he says German Weather Service (DWD) for the coming days in Germany. In the Alps There is even a lot of fresh snow above 1000 meters. “The Lows wicca and Xyla ensure the first autumn weekend of the year, ”said one meteorologist of the DWD.

It should be particularly uncomfortable on Saturday (September 26th). For whole Germany one expects rainfalls. “You probably won’t get through the day completely dry anywhere,” as the meteorologist estimated. The maximum temperatures are around 15 degrees. Whether the late summer has now said goodbye to Germany once and for all for this year is still unclear. At least the influence of low pressure remains until at least the beginning of the week. Even after that, it “does not look like a return to Indian summer,” he predicts Weather expert.

The weather in Germany is rainy and cool on the weekend. © Armin Weigel / dpa

Our first report: Germany weather: KATWARN triggers – DWD warns with red alert – lousy weekend is coming up

Offenbach – The weekend will start for some parts Germany pretty uncomfortable. After the cold front from low “Valentina” had already brought autumnal temperatures to Germany on Thursday, it will also go on Friday Weather warnings, continuous rain and Squalls further.

Weather in Germany: Red alert in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg – DWD warns

The weather forecast for the South of Germany are rather sobering on Friday morning. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns for areas in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg with three warning levels.

Red alert (Warning level 3) is particularly prevalent in Baden-Württemberg and on the edge of the Alps. The DWD warns both places abundant continuous rain. It will Rainfall between 60 and 100 liters per square meter is forecast; in stowage locations, quantities of up to 140 liters per square meter can be achieved. The warnings of the DWD for Baden-Württemberg apply from Friday from 6 p.m. on entire weekend away, as well as one report of KATWARN informed.

In large parts of Bavaria, the German Weather Service also warns with the orange alert (warning level 2) continuous rain and with the alert level yellow (warning level 2) Gusts of wind. Responsible should be a “Gravure Complex over Central Europe” be.

The German Weather Service warns on Friday morning for areas in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg with three warning levels. © Screenshot / German Weather Service

Weather in Germany: Temperatures drop significantly – first snow in the mountains

The maximum values ​​for Friday are 12 to 17 degrees, in the south it also cools significantly at 7 to 12 degrees. The Snow line falls in the Alps to 1000 meters at the beginning of the weekend.

On Saturday it can be Coastal Germany come to temperatures of 15 degrees. In the alpine valleys and the higher mountain country says the DWD values ​​up to 6 degrees, snow should also fall.

Weather in the neighboring country: cold front causes rain, thunderstorms and snowfall

Also in Germany’s neighboring country Austria brings “a Cold front increasingly fresh autumn weather with rain, thunderstorms and in the evening snow falls above 1000 to 1300 meters ”, how Meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann via Twitter on his page “Kachelmannwetter”.

The Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), it should be especially in Tyrol come to snowfall. (mbr)

#Austria: Today brings us one #Cold front increasingly fresh autumn weather #Rain, #Thunderstorm and falls in the evening #Snow above 1000 to 1300m! For details in the countries / districts, click forward hours. https://t.co/L47Axia2p0 / CG – Alpine weather | kachelmannwetter.com (@Alpinwetter) September 25, 2020

