What does May 2021 bring us? According to the forecasts, little rain, but also no real spring fever. The temperatures seem to continue to ride a roller coaster.

Munich – When April goes, May comes. And the blissful month often brings us early summer temperatures. Especially in view of the mixed past weeks *, Germany is longing for a weather change that gives rise to spring fever. But May also has some volatility in its luggage.

According to wetter.com the mixed situation is determined by a strong Scandinavian high * and two low pressure areas *, which will be predominantly south and west of Germany. So far, the only thing that is certain is that there will not be much rain *. So the drought continues, especially in the north. This forecast will not only make farmers groan.

Germany weather in May: First Scandinavia high and then cool air from the northeast?

In her forecast, meteorologist Corinna Borau puts the chances of a summer high in May at just 35 percent. So it sounds more like the temperatures * are only slowly creeping up from their lows or are not starting to soar over the long term. But we’ll get to that later. The Scandinavian high will probably prevail first, and then cool air will come to us from the northeast. Overall, the May forecast is fraught with great uncertainty, but the summer air from the southwest will have a hard time.

The month seems to have started promisingly. In the north the temperatures are expected to rise significantly, in the south this trend “towards Mother’s Day” can be expected.

Germany weather in May: At the end of the month it will be colder again in the north and west

For the north say wetter.de Temperatures of up to 20 degrees ahead at the start of May, but the ice saints from May 11th to 15th will destroy this positive trend. In the following days, the maximum values ​​in Hamburg will sometimes not even be 15 degrees.

Fluctuations are also to be expected in the west. More than 20 degrees are forecast for Cologne at the beginning of May. The longer the month lasts, the lower the temperature levels off. The highs in the last days of May could just about jump the ten-degree mark.

Weather in Germany in May: inconsistent values ​​also in the east and south

In the east it goes up more slowly on the thermometer. Berliners will probably only be able to enjoy temperatures above 20 degrees in mid-May. This mark is then scratched at least several times.

Expected for Munich wetter.de Values ​​of more than 20 degrees in the first week of May. After a brief single-digit fall, a high follows in the middle of the month. In the following two weeks, however, the 20 degrees will probably no longer be skipped.

However, according to the weather model, a stable temperature high is not expected in any of the major cities. Accordingly, the whole of Germany * will have to prepare for another zigzag month. (mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

