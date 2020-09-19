The night from Friday to Saturday was partly frosty. But it shouldn’t stay that way during the day. The German Weather Service expects sunshine.

The weather in Germany has caused a lot so far sunshine and dryness in the September .

and in the . Also the Temperatures are for the season unusually high and even made for another tropical night.

are for the unusually high and even made for another tropical night. From Thursday it will be on the whole Federal territory cooler. Of the summer however, it is not over yet.

Update from September 19, 8:52 a.m.: It was cold in the night from Friday to Saturday. Almost all over Germany, minimum temperatures were im single digit range measured like a card on Kachelmannwetter.de shows. In places the thermometer even fell into the Minus range.

According to the forecast of the German weather service (DWD) it should be nice and warm again during the day, so that nothing stands in the way of a pleasant Saturday afternoon. All over Germany are expected to be around 20 degrees reached. In the west it should be particularly warm. Around Frankfurt and Cologne the DWD expects temperatures of up to 27 degrees. Another amazing change after the cold.

Update from September 18, 2020, 6:35 p.m .: While that weekend Except for a few showers promises to be warm and sunny again (Update September 18, 9.35 a.m.), you have to unpack the warm blankets during the nights, because it can get cool. At single-digit temperatures from two to nine degrees and ground frost cool the nights down properly report wetter.com and the German weather service. Only the southwest is spared the single-digit temperatures with 12 degrees. However, the clear air also allows a good view of the in areas with less light Stars.

Update from September 18, 2020, 9:35 a.m .: After the high Temperatures in the past few days it has been getting a little cooler in Germany. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) A high pressure area with a focus on the North Sea and northern Germany ensures calm weather. There is still a lot left on Friday, September 18th Sun and dry weather to be expected. It remains comparatively warm, but at night there is frost in areas near the ground and fog in places.

The Maximum temperatures are 17 to 24 degrees, in the lowlands of the southwest German rivers even at 24 to 28 degrees. There is a weak to moderate wind from the east. On Saturday night it will be only slightly cloudy or clear. It stays dry.

On Saturday it will be bright to sunny with temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, in the south-west 24 to 28 degrees. On Sunday night, clouds spread from the southwest, in the extreme southwest there are scattered ones shower possible.

Weather in Germany: After extreme heat it is finally getting cooler – but forecasts suggest the next hammer

First report from September 16:

Wiesbaden – The highs Kevin and Leiki gave Germany unusually high rates in the past few days Temperatures and a lot sunshine – Hardly anyone in the whole of Germany had to fear storms. Only locally prevailed Danger of thunderstorms. In many places they had Weather stations even All-time record values measured for the month of September. Temperatures often rose to over 30, in some places even over 35 degrees on Tuesday.

In Geilenkirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia) she was sweating population at Temperatures of now 36.2 degrees. “The Wednesday night brought after the heat then also a tropical night ”, explained meteorologist Dominik Jung opposite the Weather portal wetter.net. In many places the temperatures did not drop below 20 degrees. Shortly before sunrise measured the Weather station in Bad Marienberg (Rhineland-Palatinate) it is still around 22.6 degrees.

Weather in Germany: After the heat wave, the temperatures drop on Thursday – but the summer remains

The long-lasting summer Weather however, it also has its negative sides: low humidity and extreme dryness pollute nature and the environment. But that will also bring it in the coming days Weather in Germany no improvement in the form of Precipitation. It remains summery and mostly dry.

Only 17 DWD stations did not reach a meteorological summer day (Tmax ≥25 ° C). A tropical night was registered in higher elevations of the western low mountain range and in Essen-Bredeney.

A delayed vacation to the Mediterranean should not only be reconsidered because of the increasing number of coronavirus infections, but also because there is bad news there Weather threatens. Lots Lows have established themselves in the Mediterranean area. In Greece today there is even a so-called Medicane expected – a violent storm low, the strength of which is similar to a hurricane. “That will be around Greece storm through storm and Heavy rain bring “, so Dominik Jung, and further:” With us, however, it works Summer weather with much sunshine further”.

After the heat wave, Germany is finally cooling down. But the summer remains. © Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

Still it cools in Germany in the coming days – at least a little. While that Weather in the west even on Wednesday Temperatures of up to 33 degrees, expected the whole Federal territory significantly cooler polar air from the north from Thursday. With daily sunshine and Temperatures between 20 and 24 degrees, however, people in northern and eastern Germany can still enjoy the mild September days for the next week. They measure in the west and south thermometer even around 25 or even more degrees. Can only locally storm occur. So Germany can look forward to a real summer September with awesome temperatures.

After record-breaking temperatures: The weather in Germany is cooling down – but it remains summery

The signs are currently good that the population from Germanyto look forward to one again this year Indian summer can look forward to. This is an annual one Nice weather period between late September and early October. The first Forecasts for the Weather in the autumn also already exist. Meteorologists assume that after the September summer something unusual will follow.

