Munich – in the middle of summer there is already two weather models for winter 2020/21. The US Weather Agency NOAA and the European weather service have published the first winter trends.

Summer 2020 may disappoint some so far. A look at the winter weather might come in handy. Graduate meterologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met represents the two Weather models in front. They give one each Forecast for the average temperature and for the average rainfall. However, the European Meteorological Service only provides data for December 2020, while the US weather authority is already providing forecasts for January and February 2021.

Winter weather in Germany: Little hope for a normal winter 2020/2021

Neither forecast does hope for a “normal” winter. Nevertheless, at least in Germany, the winter not as warm as the last one. With a Average temperature of 4.2 degrees it was the second warmest on record. The normal one average is included for Germany 0.2 degrees Celsius*.

As expected, corona-related fasting in traffic and traveling in the first half of the year did not have a major impact on the weather and climate. Of the European weather service also expected for 2020/2021 Another rather warm December, with an average temperature about one degree Celsius above normal.

Weather in winter 2020/2021: gloomy prospects for a white Christmas

The torrential rain, which has meanwhile been welcomed more easily by farmers at almost every season, also remains after these first Projections probably off. According to Jung interprets the data from the weather service, December should be rather dry.

None of that speaks for whites Christmas. Better to put his hopes on the accuracy of the US Weather Agency NOAA to put. The forecast for Germany is roughly the same Temperatures like the European meteorological authority, but: According to their calculations, it is clear Precipitation from. So rain in December – or snow? At least in the higher elevations it could work with the white splendor this year, comments Jung, who already had a clear answer to the high expectations of the Germans with regard to the current summer.

Winter weather in Germany 2020/2021: Weather expert classifies forecasts by the weather services as critical

January and February should be loud NOAA even get a little colder and dry. Jung puts this into perspective Forecasts but carefully. Actually, it is still too early to give any really scientifically founded tendencies. He also points out that the American forecasts are recalculated several times a day. “There are funny jumps in one direction or the other,” says Jung.

The only thing left is to let winter come when it comes and meanwhile to enjoy every beautiful summer moment that the weather gives us – even if summer will soon take another break. Climate change is causing temperatures to rise worldwide. It became particularly extreme in a region of the Arctic. It has not been as warm as recently on the Norwegian archipelago of Spitsbergen for 40 years.

