On the Day of German Unity, the DWD issued a red alert for parts of Germany and warns of foehn storms and hurricane gusts.

That will be on the day of German unity Weather * in some parts Germany uncomfortable.

* in some parts uncomfortable. Of the DWD has already issued red warnings (three out of four).

has already issued red warnings (three out of four). Because of falling debris and objects flying around risk of death.

Update from October 3, 2020, 8.14 a.m .: Germany is raging on German Unity Day Storm low “Brigitte”. The warns both on the southernmost edge of the Alps and on the coasts of Germany DWD before gusts and gusts of wind, “on exposed peaks” even before extreme gusts of wind. In valleys, wind speeds can reach 80 kilometers per

Hour are expected. Hurricane gusts could reach up to 130 kilometers per hour on the Alpine peaks.

The Foehn storm in the Alps and the gusts of wind at the sea weaken according to the expectations of the DWD.

A look into the Alps shows that the foehn situation is picking up speed. Hurricane gusts of up to 149 km / h were measured in the peaks of the Swiss mountains. During the night the foehn storm reaches its peak. Then there are squalls in the valleys too. Storm gusts threaten on the peaks. / V pic.twitter.com/4AHH4HmBua – DWD (@DWD_presse) October 2, 2020

The Outlook for the coming days bring little improvement. The new week starts according to the forecasts changeable and wet. It remains very cloudy, in some areas it is raining or thunderstorm. The maximum temperatures reach between 12 and 19 degrees.

Weather in Germany: Storm “Brigitte” is soon raging in these regions – DWD warns urgently

First report from October 2, 2020: Munich / Offenbach – Storm depression Brigitte announces itself before the weekend Germany on. For some regions in the south of the country, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued official weather reports on Friday, October 2nd Severe weather warnings released before hurricane gusts.

Weather in Germany: Storm Brigitte – especially Bavaria affected

Of the DWD informs that their warnings concern meteorological events which “potentially have a certain danger“Can represent. Currently only parts of the state are Bavaria Affected by the severe weather warnings for Germany (as of October 2nd, 3 p.m.):

Oberallgäu district

Ostallgäu district

Garmisch-Partenkirchen district

Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen district

Miesbach district

District and city of Rosenheim

District of Traunstein

Berchtesgadener Land district

The official Severe weather warnings* For Germany concern on the one hand hurricane gusts in regions above 2000 meters and on the other hand hurricane-like gusts in regions above 1500 meters. All warnings reported in Bavaria are valid from Friday (October 2nd) from 4pm to Saturday (October 3rd) until 3pm.

Storms in Germany: Dangers from storms and hurricanes – It will be uncomfortable

“’Brigitte’ has a big one Hazard potential and an enormous intensity, ”reports RTL meteorologist Björn Alexander at Wetter.de. Also the DWD indicates possible dangers associated with a storm can go hand in hand.

Weather in Germany: Storm low Brigitte is on the way – there is danger to life from possible storms and hurricanes. © Montage Merkur.de: Julian Stratenschulte / dpa and screenshot DWD

If that Weather goes crazy: in storms and hurricanes * Due to the persistently high wind speeds, particular attention must be paid to overturning, flying around and falling objects. Of the DWD issues a special warning in this regard: “Warning: Most deaths occur Storm are caused by falling debris or objects flying around. “

Weather: Monster storm has already reached France – 80,000 people without electricity

The Storm depression Brigitte is to be rampant over Western Europe in the next few days – in France 80,000 people are already without electricity because of the storm. Also in Germany you can already feel the foothills of “Brigitte”.

The chaos at Weather shows, among other things, that in the east of Germany, bright sunshine and peak temperatures of 25 degrees can be expected – while the other extreme is about Alps and is to be expected in Western Europe. It should be cold, stormy and sometimes wet there. (jey) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © Montage Merkur.de: picture alliance / dpa / screenshot DWD