Weather in Germany: The DWD has issued a warning for numerous federal states. Even on the weekend it can be uncomfortable.

Who on a golden October 2020 waiting, will be disappointed at least on the weekend.

An announcement is made over the Atlantic severe storm depression that has it all. Before that there is a fog warning.

Here we keep you up to date on developments and the weather forecast.

Update from October 1st, 10:02 a.m .: The DWD warning in front fog was canceled. The Germany warning map is now almost completely green. Exception: a warning of gusts of wind in the far north of Germany.

But new adversity is looming, as reported by kachelmannwetter.com and others Jörg Kachelmann Spread on Twitter: “The storm low makes a few ‘honor laps’ over France’, it says there,” and sometimes brings large amounts of rain until Sunday. “

The storm made a few “honor laps” over France https://t.co/IHS4ptdNUj (click on time steps via the menu) and sometimes brings large amounts of rain until Sunday: https://t.co/BObydUr9qE (click on the regions for details). / PH https://t.co/h6MteCqeJI – Kachelmannwettr (@Kachelmannwettr) October 1, 2020

In Brittany, wind gusts well over 150 km / h are sometimes possible. It could also be stormy in Germany (see updates below). According to kachelmannwetter.com it will be “very windy to stormy” on Sunday in the western half of Germany.

Update from October 1st, 9:06 am: Of the DWD has a warning issued for many regions in Germany. The reason is fog with visibility less than 150 meters. Large parts of Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg are affected. The warning also extends to Baden-Württemberg. It is valid until 10 a.m. You can find the location in your region on the DWD warning card check.

Germany weather: Meteorologists warn of low – “hurricane potential” – severe gusts of wind possible

Update from September 30th, 11:16 am: With Laundry room weather Wednesday started in large parts of Germany. Yes, then it will be friendlier in most parts of Germany. Where the sun shines are 21 degrees possible, shares the German weather service (DWD) with. The longest sunshine is in Breisgau and the northeast. In the west and northwest, when there is a lot of clouds there is drizzle. The intermediate high “Nepomuk“Unfortunately only lasts a little. The Bad weather stays in the western half until Saturday, he tweeted DWD. In the east and southeast the sunny side of autumn shows itself with fog at night.

A new low is coming in from the west on Thursday. The DWD expects stormy gusts (Bft 8; wind speed from 62 to 74 km / h) on the Feldberg in the Black Forest. In the Alps, weather experts warn of a “distinctive foehn location“From Friday afternoon. With Hurricane gusts (Bft 12; wind speed from 118 km / h) is to be expected on Saturday night; also in the ridge and summit locations of the Low mountain range as well as on the coasts of North and east Sea Especially in the night of Saturday stormy gusts, occasional gusts from east to southeast.

Weather in Germany: Meteorologists warn of low – “hurricane potential” – severe gusts of wind possible

First report from September 29, 2020

Munich – The warm late summer days in September are over. The weather situation * has completely changed in Germany. After the first snow * on the weekend, the prospects are actually pretty good. However, lows hit Germany again and again. It remains changeable.

In a wide strip from the Baltic Sea to Eastern Bavaria, it is clear to cloudy and mostly dry on Tuesday, he shares German weather service (DWD) with. Otherwise it is rather gray with dense clouds and rain or drizzle in some areas. Temperatures are between 13 and 20 degrees. With local thick fog starts the Wednesday.

But the sky loosens, according to DWD, after a cloudy start in many places. In the west and northwest it is still raining a little. In the east temperatures over 20 degrees are possible. It’s the calm before the storm. At the start of October 2020, some meteorologists are warning of a violent autumn storm.

Storm in October 2020: “Hurricane potential” increases – Jetstream ensures extreme weather conditions

At the turn of the month an autumn storm is announced, it is up weather.com to read. Clouds with rain from the west are expected to move in on Thursday. In the Alps, a weak foehn sets in, which then clearly picks up on Friday Strength wins.

“We have a jet over the North Atlantic and it pushes the low pressure areas to Europe,” explains Jan Schenk von weather.com the weather situation. The jet stream over the Atlantic is extremely strong. According to the first weather models, strong lows with wind speeds * of 110 to 180 kilometers per hour could develop. On Friday the low “Hurricane potential” to have. Several scenarios are possible, however. It still seems unclear how strong the storm will be. The storm will develop off the French Atlantic coast on Friday morning, according to Lars Dahlstrom von’s forecast kachelmannwetter.com. It is located over Western Europe, the weather expert emphasizes. But this low will also determine the weather here.

Weather in Germany: These regions feel the autumn storm

Germany is feeling the effects of the storm. Of the DWD warns on Thursday im Black Forest before stormy gusts (Bft 8), on the Feldberg before squalls * (Bft 9) from the southwest and in the Alps on Friday and Saturday before one Foehn storm. The DWD experts calculate in higher altitudes heavy gusts of wind and in exposed locations With Hurricane gusts (Bft 12). In some areas it can be too heavy rains come. (ml) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

