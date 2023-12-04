Berlin (agencies)

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday that Israel must not only order Gazans to move to safe places, but must also make this possible, amid fears that the war may extend to southern Gaza, which is crowded with displaced people.

The spokesman told reporters in Berlin: “It is important for Israel to avoid civilian casualties and adhere to humanitarian law,” adding that the German government conveys this message in its talks with Israeli partners.

Israel expanded the scope of its ground operations in southern Gaza, after intensifying its raids on the cities of the southern Gaza Strip, Khan Yunis and Rafah in particular, since the end of the truce, and ordered residents to leave vast areas of Khan Yunis.