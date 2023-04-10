Germany | “We are cursed to be silent” – Annette Hess realized a terrible thing about her family, and it explains the attitude of many Germans towards Ukraine

Germans were taught to keep quiet about their own war, but now they talk about Ukraine even more.
Hameln-Pyrmont
Something should repay the world. That feeling has followed Annette Hess always, as well as the shame of one’s Germanness.
He is a teller of great German stories, whose works but also his own life hint at why many Germans find it difficult to relate to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.
#Germany #cursed #silent #Annette #Hess #realized #terrible #family #explains #attitude #Germans #Ukraine
Leave a Reply