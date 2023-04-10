Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Germany | “We are cursed to be silent” – Annette Hess realized a terrible thing about her family, and it explains the attitude of many Germans towards Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Germany | “We are cursed to be silent” – Annette Hess realized a terrible thing about her family, and it explains the attitude of many Germans towards Ukraine

Annette Hess has a photo of her grandfather taking a nap in the sunny garden. It wasn’t until five years ago that he realized that he probably doesn’t know the whole truth about his beloved grandfather. Picture: Juha Salminen / HS

Germans were taught to keep quiet about their own war, but now they talk about Ukraine even more.

Hameln-Pyrmont

Something should repay the world. That feeling has followed Annette Hess always, as well as the shame of one’s Germanness.

He is a teller of great German stories, whose works but also his own life hint at why many Germans find it difficult to relate to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

#Germany #cursed #silent #Annette #Hess #realized #terrible #family #explains #attitude #Germans #Ukraine

See also  Fight against Corona through increasingly hard lockdowns - even in a few cases
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The graduate schools of La Unión will become a space dedicated to flamenco

The graduate schools of La Unión will become a space dedicated to flamenco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result