The main German denialist group has just officially fallen into the secret services radar. They consider that the so-called Querdenker pose a risk to the State. For its systematic criticism of the management of the pandemic and for the extreme right groups that operate within it, despite proclaiming itself a transversal movement. His activity is a dangerous cocktail of conspiracy theories, opaque finances, and violence.

Serious delegitimization of the State. This is the new category created by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), the German interior secret services, to define the abstract risk they believe the Querdenker movement poses and thus justify the need to monitor the activities of some of its members and groups on an ongoing basis. The step has not been taken lightly and has serious implications. According to German intelligence procedures, implies that the new targets can be spied on with all the instruments at their disposal. From tapping telecommunications to using funds to pay informants. There are few examples in this area of ​​permanent surveillance, used mainly to control Islamist groups and far-right parties and organizations.

The reasons for this decision are both abstract and very concrete. On one side is the rise in attacks and threats against politicians and media representatives. The statistics of political violence of the year 2020 they impute some 300 crimes to denial groups of the pandemic. 72% of the mayors of Germany, according to a study by the public television ARD among more than 1,600 councilors, have received insults or attacks in recent months due to the pandemic, mostly physical or verbal attacks, from insults to blows, passing by spitting. The German Press Association (DJV), for its part, has condemned the hostility against journalists in their demonstrations.

The most palpable demonstration of the risk posed by this denial group arrived last August in Berlin, when a group of about 500 participants in a protest in Querdenker with a total of about 10,000 protesters tried to storm the Reichstag, the seat of the German parliament. The images, which shocked the country, would be understood months later as a precedent to the assault on the US Capitol on January 6. Violence has broken out in other protests by the collective in Stuttgart, Leipzig or Berlin.

Influential minority



Then there are the connections of this movement with far-right people and groups. Contacts have been detected with well-known members of the Reichburger (‘citizens of the German Empire’), a heterogeneous group that denies the existence of the current Federal Republic, and with relevant members of neo-Nazi small groups. “It is a minority that has influence and increasingly marks the public image of the demonstrations,” Herbert Reul, the head of the Interior for North Rhine-Westphalia, told the regional public television WDR. For Thomas Strobl, the head of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, the combination of characters within this group is “toxic”.

Local media and experts in extremism had denounced the infiltration of far-rightists in the denial movement since the first protests, something that has been structured and systematized with the passing of the months. Even the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has not hesitated to flirt with the movement, with its attacks on restrictions and measures such as wearing masks. Some of its leaders have appeared at the marches.

But the danger of the extreme right goes beyond some familiar faces. According to the head of the Thuringia Interior, Georg Maier, around “a third of the people participating in these demonstrations” come from the extreme right. «That can be seen in symbols and flags that they use ”, Maier assured the newspaper ‘Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung’. For this reason, his counterpart in Lower Saxony, Boris Pistorius, had already asked the Tagesspiegel for the intervention of the security forces: “The evident penetration by the extreme right cannot leave us indifferent.”

‘Not vaccinated’



The infiltration of the ultra-right in the denial collective is evident in multiple ways. The German Government Commissioner for Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, has drawn attention this week for the frequent use in demonstrations against restrictions on the stars of david on yellow background; symbol with which National Socialism forced Jews to publicly identify themselves. At protests, many pandemic deniers hang them on their chests, changing the word ‘Jewish’ for ‘not vaccinated’, something that in Germany is more than a mere provocation in bad taste. Klein has called for the use of these insignia to be banned in protests that, among other things, make the Holocaust relative.

There is also the precedent of the xenophobic movement European Patriots against the Islamization of the West (Pegida), which began in the refugee crisis as an unstructured movement that attracted many disenchanted and outraged with the system and ended up being co-opted and used by the far right. This last week the secret services in Saxony included this group in the category of “extremism” after verifying that over the years the group has become a movement contrary to the fundamental values ​​of the German Constitution. Pegida has gone from being a “heterogeneous” group to defending postulates “increasingly of the extreme right.”