European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni in a conversation with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung declaredthat Germany is among the EU countries most affected by the crisis.

“Germany is one of the countries most affected by the crisis. But in general, the situation is better than expected in the fall,” he said.

According to the European Commissioner, the peak of inflation in Germany has been passed. He also noted that various sentiment barometers, both internal and external, are in good condition.

Earlier, a political scientist, head of the representative center of the DPR in Belgium, Chris Roman, predicted a worsening economic situation in Germany due to the supply of Leopard tanks to Kyiv. He believes that the actions of the German authorities will lead to the loss of Russia as one of the most important business partners. According to him, today there is a crisis in Germany – energy prices are rising, and the country’s citizens are less and less inclined to support Ukraine against the backdrop of paying large benefits to refugees.