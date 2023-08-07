Home page politics

Currently in the hands of the putschists: Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Since the coup, the putschists in Niger have been holding down the previous president. Germany is worried about its integrity. And threatens severe consequences if violence is done to him.

Berlin – The federal government has warned the putschists in West African Niger against acts of violence against the detained President Mohamed Bazoum. A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office made it clear today in Berlin that they are worried about the politician.

“And that’s why I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our message to the putschists that they must expect severe personal consequences should anything happen to the democratically elected President Bazoum and his family,” said the spokesman. “We would see that as an escalation, just like our African partners.” When asked, he named sanctions and national or international criminal prosecution as possible steps.

The federal government also hopes that the coup plotters will respond to mediation efforts by the African Union and the West African community of states, ECOWAS. An ultimatum from Ecowas to the military junta, which has been in power in Niger since a coup d’état at the end of July, expired at the weekend. When asked what international legal basis this had, the spokesman for the Foreign Office said he did not want to speculate. An intervention could also be possible at the invitation of Niger through its constitutional bodies authorized to represent it, “i.e. the democratically elected government”.

The Federal Foreign Office sees the situation in the country as still fragile and tense. “Now the sanctions are starting to take effect. They also have painful effects on the people and also on the regime,” said the spokesman. And: “You know, the power supply from Nigeria has been cut off. There also seem to be initial problems with cash.” dpa