The stern warning, issued by Habeck, last Monday, came during his speech at an economic conference in eastern Germany, where he said that policy makers should avoid “making the same mistake twice” and assuming that the economy will not be affected without precautions to secure energy supplies.

Habeck said rules on burden-sharing of potential gas shortages in eastern Europe must be respected, meaning Germany would have to export gas there to make up for the shortfall, and that supplies to its manufacturers might be restricted or reduced.

Despite the Russian war, Kiev still gets transit fees from allowing the flow of Russian gas through its territory to countries such as Austria, Slovakia, Italy and Hungary.

Even if some natural gas supplies continue beyond 2024, the transfer agreement is unlikely to be extended on its current terms, given the lack of political support, according to a report from the Center for Global Energy Policy last week.

“Direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on the extension of the carriage contract seem highly unlikely in the current environment,” the report added.

“There is no safe scenario for how things go,” Habeck said in his speech at the Bad Saro forum. He added that there was a critical need to increase production capacity — including from operating a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Germany’s northern coast, which has drawn opposition from local residents and environmental groups — to maintain supplies to both eastern Germany and eastern Europe.