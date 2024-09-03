Journalist Repke: Russian army advance threatens Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ugledar

The advance of the Russian army in the vicinity of Ugledar poses a serious threat to the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city. This was warned by German journalist Julian Repke on the social network X.

“Very alarming news from the southeast of the DPR. The city will become almost impossible to defend,” Repke wrote, specifying that Russian troops are already advancing in the western direction.

Russian forces began storming Vuhledar near Donetsk on September 1. This became possible due to the transfer of Ukrainian reserves to Selidovo. On September 2, Russian troops began encircling the city from the flanks and advanced north.