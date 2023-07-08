The official meteorological service “DWD” expected temperatures to rise to 35 degrees Celsius, with high humidity, especially in the west of the country, on Saturday.

It said the temperature would head east by Sunday, reaching 37 degrees Celsius.

In turn, the German Ministry of Health urged people to stay at home, consume sufficient amounts of fluids, and avoid strenuous activities, especially during the day.

In Austria, where temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, the authorities announced a free hotline for people to receive advice on how to deal with the heat.

The southern state of Carinthia has activated a heat protection scheme for more than 900 nursing homes, hospitals and other locations to identify people at particular risk from high temperatures.

Every year thousands of people die across Europe from heatwaves, a problem that experts say will increase due to climate change.

Carinthia’s chief health officer, PT Breitner, said it’s not just humans who need protection from the heat.

“Give your animals enough water, make sure they are in the shade, and don’t underestimate the danger of leaving animals in the car. A few minutes can have serious consequences.”