Germany warned on Friday of a significant rise in average temperatures this year due to climate change.

Data issued by the German Meteorological Service reported that the temperature in the record year 2023 rose by two degrees Celsius compared to its values ​​in previous years.

This was stated in the interim annual statistics published by the authority on Friday.

The authority had previously announced that 2023 will be the warmest year in Germany since temperature records began in 1881.

The average temperature this year reached 10.6 degrees for the first time, an increase of 2.4 degrees compared to the value of the internationally accepted reference period between 1961 and 1990, according to the authority, based on the first analyses.

Tobias Fuchs, the agency's board member responsible for climate and environment, commented on the data, warning: “Climate change continues to advance unabated.”

The Authority explained that the climate conditions this year were dominated by humid and warm conditions accompanied by large amounts of rain.

According to statistics, the year 2023 came in sixth place in the ranking of the wettest years.

Preliminary analyzes showed that the authority recorded a rainfall rate of 958 liters per square meter in the current year, which is more than 20% of the average in the two reference periods. The percentage of increase in the rate of sunshine this year reached approximately 15% compared to the reference period between 1961 and 1990, and about 5% compared to the reference period between 1991 and 2020.