Germany warns of a hasty withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan

On Thursday, Germany warned the international community against ending the military mission in Afghanistan in a hasty manner, calling for avoiding the premature withdrawal of foreign forces.

“The peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are the first realistic opportunity for peace in Afghanistan in a long time, an opportunity that we must not miss,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told parliament.

Members of Parliament must decide on extending Germany’s military mission in Afghanistan until January 31, 2022, while the new US government is reviewing an agreement signed in 2020 with the Taliban calling for the withdrawal of foreign forces by May 1.

The current parliamentary mandate for the German mission, which includes about 1,300 soldiers, in Afghanistan ends at the end of March.

“The presence of international forces is one of the most important cards we have. Without international pressure, the Taliban will not seriously engage in a political solution,” Maas added.

“If we withdraw our forces in a hurry, we face a great risk that the Taliban will seek a solution on the battlefield instead of continuing negotiations,” he said.