Karam Abu Salem (agencies)

Yesterday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock inspected the conditions at the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Israel, in light of the decline in the volume of supplies reaching the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

The crossing director briefed the German Foreign Minister on how to deal with trucks loaded with relief supplies, including food and medicine, in the large area designated for inspection, which is divided by concrete walls.

Birbock called for the speedy release of shipments given the decline in the volume of aid arriving in Gaza. She said in Tel Aviv after visiting the crossing that “given the suffering in Gaza, we can no longer discuss where the bottleneck is, nor who bears responsibility.”

She explained that the Egyptian and Israeli sides informed her that “the bottleneck is primarily the process of transferring supplies between trucks, as trucks are sometimes loaded and inspected three times.”

She added, “A way must be found to stop the downloading process being performed three times.” She said that she would work to ensure the expansion of the Jordanian method of sending a limited number of trucks directly to Gaza, without the need to reload at the border, adding that Germany “will remove all obstacles to ensure this is achieved within the next few days.”

The humanitarian situation has worsened in the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian civilians isolated inside the Strip cannot find their basic needs such as food, water, and medicine. The United Nations warned of the possibility of an imminent famine in the Strip.

Yesterday, Birbock held a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, in Jerusalem. It is likely that the secret talks between the two ministers revolved around current issues with the Israeli government, and focused on the United Nations decision for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, providing more aid to the civilian population there, and demands for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Following her meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Birbock, yesterday evening, clearly praised the Palestinian Authority for its contribution to the UN resolution.