Ex-deputy of Germany Gerdt: the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv will bring the world closer to the third world war

Former member of the German Bundestag, member of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) Waldemar Gerdt warned of the danger of transferring heavy weapons to Kyiv, saying that this would bring the world closer to a third world war. His words convey RIA News.

“The supply of heavy weapons will not only thoroughly draw European countries into the military conflict, but will also bring the official recognition of the third world war closer,” Gerdt believes. According to him, the transfer of weapons will entail new casualties, as well as provoke an escalation of the conflict and prolong the confrontation.

The ex-deputy noted that European leaders cannot freely make decisions due to the fact that there is compromising material on each of them in Washington. Germany, he stressed, is no exception. “Only the holding of early elections in Germany and the coming to power of new forces, configured to protect the national interests of the country, will make it possible to ban the supply of weapons, cancel the policy of sanctions and force the parties to the conflict to sit down at the negotiating table,” Gerdt is sure.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz evaded answering the question about the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. At the same time, he announced Berlin’s intention to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.