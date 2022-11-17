SPD leader Klingbeil warns of danger of deindustrialization in Germany

The leader of the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Lars Klingbeil, is convinced that the country is in danger of deindustrialization. About this he declared in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

Klingbeil said there are signals from German industry that it is ready to move to the US. According to the politician, supply chains are broken in places, and there is also a shortage of qualified workers. The situation is exacerbated by high energy prices. “That’s why some companies make investment decisions against Germany,” says the SPD leader.

Earlier, the German Ministry of Economy and Energy warned that after the entry into force of the ban on the import of Russian oil to Europe, fuel prices could rise sharply.