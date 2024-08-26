NTV: Intelligence services warn Germany of risk of sabotage by Russia at NATO facility

NATO’s Geilenkirchen airbase in Germany has raised its security alert level after foreign intelligence reported possible sabotage by Russia. The alert level was raised to Charlie, the second of four alerts indicating an incident or intelligence about a possible terrorist attack.

Intelligence reports drone threat

German edition of Deutsche Welle (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation) reported that foreign intelligence had warned German authorities of a threat of sabotage using a drone at the Geilenkirchen airbase. It is believed that the threat could have come from Russia.

At the same time, as reported by Reuters Citing a source, the intelligence agency did not mention Russia in the warning about the attack.

Related materials:

“The word ‘Russia’ was never mentioned. We talked about the threat posed by drones,” the source stressed, adding that no dangerous drones had been detected.

NATO base in Geilenkirchen houses AWACS aircraft

The Financial Times reported on August 23 that the NATO base in Geilenkirchen had been put on high alert. The alert level was Charlie, the second of four that could indicate an incident or warning of a possible threat. Personnel not associated with the mission were sent home.

Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

“The safety of our personnel is our top priority. Operations continue as planned,” they said.

The base is home to the alliance’s air reconnaissance fleet, which consists of aircraft equipped with the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) — “flying radars.” According to sources, the base’s leadership does not plan to stop aircraft flights amid reports of a threat.