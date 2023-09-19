Berliner Zeitung: exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces could lead to war between Europe and Russia

The growing exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) increases the risk that the Ukrainian conflict could lead to a European war against Russia, writes the German publication Berliner Zeitung citing military and political experts.

Kyiv is increasing such risks by carrying out, with the support of the West, an increasing number of attacks on Russia’s strategic infrastructure, in particular on the Engels nuclear base or the Kerch Bridge, the publication notes.