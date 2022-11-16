Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

UN mission in Mali: Bundeswehr soldiers in Camp Castor in Gao. © IMAGO/Florian Gaertner

The German armed forces are scheduled to end their UN mission in Mali in 2023. The decision should be fixed at a top meeting between Scholz, Baerbock and Lambrecht.

Munich/Berlin – In internal consultations, the federal government has agreed to end the Bundeswehr mission in the West African crisis state of Mali in the coming year. “By the end of 2023 at the latest, the German soldiers should stop their involvement in the UN peacekeeping mission Minusma,” AFP learned on Wednesday from government circles in Berlin. Accordingly, the Chancellery, Ministry of Defense and Foreign Office reached a basic agreement in confidential talks.

Bundeswehr mission in Mali: Top meetings between Scholz, Baerbock and Lambrecht planned

A final decision on the continuation of the German Mali mission is to be made next Tuesday at a top meeting attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), it was said further to AFP.

The Bundestag mandate for the deployment in Mali is currently valid until the end of May 2023. At the end of May this year, the Bundestag voted in favor of the extension – but for the first time included a withdrawal clause in the mandate in the event that the safety of Bundeswehr soldiers in Mali can no longer be guaranteed . However, various states have already withdrawn from the UN mission. On Monday Britain announced the withdrawal of its Minusma troops. As one of the most important participants, France has already ended its mission – this tore a large gap in the military equipment of the UN mission.

In the video: Bundeswehr is suspending operations in Mali until further notice

At a UN ministerial meeting on peacekeeping in Seoul a good year ago, Germany promised to provide a helicopter unit for the transport and care of the wounded as part of the MINUSMA mission until 2024. The UN mission serves to protect the civilian population in Mali. It is considered to be the Bundeswehr’s most dangerous mission abroad at the moment. The Bundeswehr is currently involved with up to 1,400 soldiers in the UN peacekeeping mission Minusma, which has been stationed in Mali since 2013.

Bundeswehr mission in Mali: military government maintains close relations with Russia

A military government that has close ties to Russia has been in power in Mali since last year. Around a thousand Russian mercenaries are said to be in the country. The work of the UN troops is difficult under the ruling military junta. Currently, all flights, whether by transport planes, helicopters or drones, must be approved in advance by the Malian government. This release often does not take place or only with a very long delay.

The Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday that the Malian authorities had not given the Bundeswehr any flight permits for their reconnaissance drones since October 11 – reconnaissance is an “essential task of the Bundeswehr in Mali,” said a spokesman. “Of course, this has an impact on the execution of the order; that is considerably restricted.”

On a UN mission in Mali: German Bundeswehr soldiers in Gao. © IMAGO / photo library

Vice-government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner only said on Wednesday that the votes within the federal government on the future of the Mali mission were still ongoing: These were “sensitive issues” that he “did not want to anticipate with speculation”. At the end of June, the UN Security Council extended the mandate for the mission, initially for a further year. A total of more than 17,550 soldiers, police officers, civilian employees and volunteers are deployed for MINUSMA. Chad, Bangladesh and Egypt provide the largest military contingents.

Mali: Since 2021, military putschists have ruled under interim president Assimi Goïta

Islamist militias have been trying for around ten years to turn the Sahel state of Mali into a staging area for jihadism. Socially and ethnically charged conflicts exacerbate instability. Since 2013, international troops – including the Bundeswehr – have been trying to stop the Islamists. But the hoped-for stabilization did not materialize. Democracy in Mali collapsed: Since 2021, military putschists have ruled under interim president Assimi Goïta. (pm/AFP)